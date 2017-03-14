Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man dead in Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2017

A Downtown Eastside stabbing early Tuesday morning has led to Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2017.

Vancouver Police say they were called to East Hastings Street, between Main and Columbia Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from a serious stab wound who collapsed on the ground outside 139 East Hastings Street.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics but he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in the case but police say it is a homicide.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section have been called to the scene and are expected to be there throughout the morning.