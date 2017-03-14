Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man dead in Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2017
A A
A Downtown Eastside stabbing early Tuesday morning has led to Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2017.
Vancouver Police say they were called to East Hastings Street, between Main and Columbia Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from a serious stab wound who collapsed on the ground outside 139 East Hastings Street.
He was rushed to hospital by paramedics but he died a short time later.
No arrests have been made in the case but police say it is a homicide.
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section have been called to the scene and are expected to be there throughout the morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.