March 14, 2017 10:52 am

Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man dead in Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2017

Vancouver Police in the DTES following a fatal stabbing early Tuesday.

A Downtown Eastside stabbing early Tuesday morning has led to Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2017.

Vancouver Police say they were called to East Hastings Street, between Main and Columbia Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from a serious stab wound who collapsed on the ground outside 139 East Hastings Street.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics but he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in the case but police say it is a homicide.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section have been called to the scene and are expected to be there throughout the morning.

