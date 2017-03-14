Regina gynecologist cleared of professional misconduct
A Regina gynecologist has been cleared of allegations that he made inappropriate comments to a patient and performed breast and pelvic exams inappropriately.
The complaint against Doctor Lanre Onasanya surfaced in 2014.
In a ruling brought down earlier this year, the province’s College of Physicians and Surgeons said the allegations were no longer provable.
It said as a result, there was no professional misconduct, but the college did not provide details.
