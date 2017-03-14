Man facing charges in connection to Matthew Sudds’ homicide to appear in court

The man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the homicide of Matthew Sudds – whose body was found in a ditch along Africville Road in October 2013 – is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, 32, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Surrey, B.C., on Friday and was held in police custody.

Halifax Regional Police say they brought Whynder back to Halifax on Monday.

In May 2014, two people were arrested in connection with Sudds’ murder but were released without charges.

Sudds’ death was also part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. It is unclear at this time if the program was accessed to make an arrest.