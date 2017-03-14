Abbotsford residents forced from their homes following apartment fire

Almost two dozen Abbotsford residents have been forced from their homes by an early morning fire.

Flames tore through an apartment building near Imperial Place and Peardonville Road around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of a second floor window.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly but one suite has extensive damage and the rest of the building suffered water damage.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.