Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton Police were called early Tuesday morning to a shooting north of the downtown core, where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a convenience store.

Police are investigating at two locations within a three-block stretch on 107 Avenue.

Police were investigating an unrelated matter at the Husky convenience store on 106 Street, where the injured man showed up looking for help at around 3 a.m. He was rushed to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Officers could also be seen three blocks west at Connect Ultra Lounge just off 109 Street. The building was blocked off with police tape and officers could be seen investigating in the parking lot at the back of the property.

Police with downtown division said they did not have any suspects in custody and did not provided any further details.

More to come…