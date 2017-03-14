Parts of southwest Alberta could see 100 km/h wind gusts as warning is issued

Parts of southwestern Alberta are bracing for powerful gusts of wind as Environment Canada said some “wind-prone areas” could see wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour by Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency issued a wind warning for Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday afternoon.

“Strong westerly winds aloft are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon,” Environment Canada said on its website, adding the winds were expected to “diminish late Tuesday evening.”

The weather agency warned the wind could break tree branches and throw loose objects around while also impacting driving conditions.

As of 10: 15 p.m. Monday, the following areas were under a wind warning:

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley Burmis and Maycroft

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte

M.D. of Ranchland

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank

Piikani Reserve

Waterton Lakes National Park and Blood Reserve 148A

Environment Canada says it issues wind warnings when there is a “significant risk” of destructive winds.

To check for updates on weather warnings across Alberta, click here.

