New questions about controversial Downtown Vancouver land swap deal

The patch of land at 508 Helmcken Street is a muddy hole in the ground but it will soon be home to a luxury condo tower.

And for nearly seven months BC Housing financed the developer while condo presales were underway.

“I didn’t think this could possibly be happening,” said South Vancouver Park Society’s Glen Chernen, who discovered the mortgage documents.

“I don’t think that BC Housing should be financing condos.”

Here’s how it unfolded.

Brenhill, a developer, built the New Jubilee House, a social housing project that was supposed to cost $30.6 million.

WATCH: Land swap deal cheats Vancouverites?

BC Housing financed its construction with a mortgage worth $36.2 million.

When construction was completed, the loan was replaced with a $39-million mortgage for the Helmcken Street property where Brenhill would build market condos on land it received from the city in a sole-source deal.

No other developers were offered the chance to make a proposal.

“BC Housing gave a $40-million loan to a private developer to finance the presale marketing of condos that start at $1.6 million each,” NDP housing critic David Eby said in the legislature on Monday.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Did Vancouverites lose out on downtown land swap deal?

Housing Minister Rich Coleman responded: “Not only did we step up and make a deal work, where we actually doubled the amount and number of social housing units in a project, on redevelopment; we’ve put more affordable housing in the City of Vancouver.”

The New Jubilee House offers 107 units of subsidized housing, 20 more than the original building. It also includes 55 units at the low end of market rentals.

Once the New Jubilee House units were built, Brenhill had to report on its condo sales at 508 Helmcken.

“In the minister’s own mortgage for this property, it says, ‘Give us updates on the presale condo progress. How well are you selling presale condos?’ So I’m not sure this minister has any idea what he’s talking about,” Eby said.

Brenhill did not respond to a Global News request for comment. When asked for comment, BC Housing told Global News they were unable to respond before deadline.

The loan was repaid. But Chernen nevertheless wants the auditor general to investigate.

“I would like to see open disclosure of any such deals,” he said.

– With files from Tanya Beja