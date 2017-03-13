Flight attendants sue American Airlines over harassing Facebook posts

Two flight attendants are suing American Airlines over harassing Facebook messages posted by male co-workers.

The women say American Airlines failed to enforce its policy prohibiting employees from making insults or disparaging comments about co-workers on social media. They are claiming sex discrimination and sexual harassment, and are seeking unspecified damages.

An American spokesman said Monday that the lawsuits have no merit. American is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

One of the flight attendants, Melissa Chinery of Philadelphia, said after announcing that she was seeking a union position she was harassed by a group of male flight attendants and called obscene names. She said confidential information about her was posted.

The other flight attendant, Laura Medlin, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, described similar harassment after resigning from a union position.