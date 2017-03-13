Jail time for man who faked medical distress

A man who pushed his way into a West Kelowna home after asking for help with alleged diabetic shock has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea.

Devon Jonah Sims pleaded guilty to assault and the lesser charge of “being in a dwelling house without lawful excuse.”

Charges of theft under $5,000 and break and enter were dropped by the Crown.

Just before midnight Oct. 19, 2016, Sims rang the doorbell at a home in a gated community on Louie Drive.

He claimed to be in medical distress.

While the homeowners kept him outside, they called 911 and asked for an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived, the homeowner said Sims became increasingly agitated.

“He just opened the door and started coming in,” said Daryl Utigard. “I put my arm in front of him to block him.”

When Sims pushed his way into their home, the Utigards fled and called 911 again for police to attend.

Dee Utigard called the experience frightening.

“I was kinda freaked out at that time,” Utigard told Global News back in October. “I didn’t know what the guy was going to do.”

Sims eventually left the home, taking Utigard’s cellphone with him.

Later that night he was arrested with the help of a police dog near Carrington Road after running through the Best Western Hotel while shouting he was being chased.

Sims had been released from jail only four days prior to his arrest in October.

The tattoo artist from Kamloops was charged for breaching his probation, but those charges were also dropped, according to the B.C. Ministry of Justice website.

Sims was sentenced to 7.5 months, but given credit with the time he served in custody since the offence was committed.

He has been given two years probation.