Semi driver suspended for causing close call on Highway 33

The company involved in a close call on Highway 33 near Big White has taken disciplinary action against one of its drivers.

It was last Thursday when a semi forced an oncoming vehicle to take evasive action while it was passing another semi.

The passing semi is owned by Sutco Transportation which has offices in West Kelowna.

The company’s vice-president, Doug Sutherland, say the driver involved has been suspended and that the incident is under investigation.