Vernon opts for shorter Kalamalka Lake Road closure

Vernon is planning a multi-million dollar construction project on Kalamalka Lake Road which will include improvements such as a separate pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.

However, some Vernon business owners are worried the closure of Kalamalka Lake Road during construction will mean a drastic cut to their livelihoods.

On Monday, Vernon city council chose to shorten the planned closure, but that option has its own costs.

Council was faced with two options for the closure. They could close Kalamalka Lake Road between Browne Road and the Alpine Centre for 12 to 16 weeks this year or opt for a shorter closure of six to eight weeks.

However, that shorter closure will increase costs to taxpayers by $279,500. Also using single lane-alternating traffic during part of the construction will mean that, although the full road closure will be shorter, the entire construction project will take substantially longer to complete.

“These are really tough decisions that we have to make when we are trying to improve the amenities,” noted councillor Juliette Cunningham.

Councillor Scott Anderson even suggested a third option to make the closure even shorter. He wanted the city to look into a 24/7 construction schedule, an idea that received a lot of support from the crowd.

“I think we have to go beyond the simple bottom line and look for a solution that works for everybody even if it costs a little bit more,” said Anderson.

Concerns about the impact that 24/7 construction would have on area residents. In the end council opted for the shorter costlier closure.

Speaking before the meeting Mayor Akbal Mund said he believes customers will learn to use the detours.

“Businesses are always going to be concerned. I get that,” he said. “People will find a way in because it’s a small community.”

However, outside the meeting business owners expressed their displeasure with the closure.

“I’m going to go through some tough times,” said Dave Straughan, owner of Uncle Dave’s Pizzeria.

Construction on the project could start as early as mid-April. However, no timeline has been set for when the road closure will take place. A city spokesperson said the shutdown will likely take place towards the end of construction.