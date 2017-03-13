Internal memo to Regina paratransit bus drivers advises precaution over bed bugs

An undated internal memo sent to all Regina operators is advising them to take extra precautions on paratransit buses.

The letter was sent to all drivers following a complaint that some passengers were believed to be carrying bed bugs.

Global News spoke to one driver who said drivers were becoming concerned for their health and safety as they believed they were transporting patients that had bed bugs in their personal medical equipment.

The driver wanted to remain anonymous for fear of backlash. He said other riders weren’t being told and was afraid the bed bugs could spread.

In the memo, First Transit and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588 (ATU Local 588), said drivers “must pick up all clients” and they “do not have the right to refuse.”

First Transit refused to comment on camera but in a statement, general manager Rick Wilson, said they have “developed educational material encompassing information on bed bugs and proactive safety tips for operators.”

He added they “feel ever so confident in the information package that employees could actually identify them if they encountered them.”

The ATU Local 588 representing paratransit drivers also declined to comment on camera but in an email said:

“With the concern of a customer that uses paratransit services having possible bed bugs on them, the union contacted many provincial depts. in order to understand what our rights were in handling not just this customer but any customer with health issues that could affect the operators health,” the statement from ATU Local 588 president Don Baker said.

“We found out that unless it’s a public health concern not just a health concern, para is obligated under human rights and OH and S to continue picking up customers with certain health issues. Once something becomes a public health issue then action is taken to protect everyone concerned.”

Abell Pest Control branch manager for Regina, Mark Gibson, said despite them being a pest, bed bugs are not known to carry diseases.

“Aesthetically, they are quite offensive. They really upset people… yes, they can be awkward. They can be messy to clean up but you’re not going to get sick from them at all,” Gibson said.

“Bed bugs are blood feeders.”

Gibson advises everyone to be extra diligent about bed bugs and take precaution. He recommends washing clothing in hot water or leaving it outside in extreme cold temperatures to kill them.

“They can hitch a lift, and certainly that’s possible… the only way they can get on somebody’s clothing is if that person’s clothing has been put on the bed,” Gibson said.

“It’s difficult but not impossible for a bed bug to get on street clothing.”

The memo also advises drivers to bring a separate change of clothing and shoes, shake clothes outside before entering the vehicle, and seal work clothes in a plastic bag for laundering.

The memo also said if there are bed bugs on the buses, it will be taken out of service for treatment.