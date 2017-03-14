Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A southwesterly flow at the upper levels will keep the threat of showers in the forecast for this morning.

The sun however will try and make an appearance behind the weather system by midday.

Another low will cross the Southern Interior tomorrow with showers. A typical accompaniment of a southwesterly flow is mild air, and we expect daytime highs to stay near or slightly above seasonal over the next few days.

Today’s daytime high range: 8 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla