Regina man charged after police find loaded shotgun in house

A 50-year-old Regina man is facing 10 firearm charges after police seized a loaded shotgun in a house on Garnet Street.

On Sunday, just before 9 p.m., police assisted Mobile Crisis Services to check on the welfare of a child in a house in the 1100 block of Garnet Street.

When officers approached the house and opened the front door, they heard what sounded like a gun being “racked.”

According to police, a man was in the doorway with his body partially blocking the door. Officers moved him away from the door and found a loaded shotgun behind the door.

Officers then discovered the man was on a court-ordered prohibition from possessing guns. He was arrested and charged.

Murray Stonechild, of Regina, is facing 10 firearm charges including assault with a weapon, two counts of careless use of a firearm and a number of possession-related charges.

Stonechild appeared in provincial court on these charges on Monday morning.