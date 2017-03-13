Traffic
March 13, 2017 5:39 pm

1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Penhold, Alta.

By Online journalist  Global News

FILE: An RCMP cruiser.

File/Global News
A A

One person is dead and another is recovering in hospital with unknown injuries after a car collided with a minivan near Penhold, Alta. Monday morning.

The RCMP said officers were called to a crash on Highway 2A just south of the Highway 42 intersection shortly after 9 a.m.

According to police, the driver and lone occupant of a northbound car lot control and hit a southbound minivan. The impact caused the car to be split in two and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties said the driver and sole occupant of the minivan was taken to hospital in Red Deer.

Police said while alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash, they believe speed and slippery conditions may have factored into what happened.

The RCMP did not provide details about the identities of the drivers involved.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
Highway 2A
Highway 42
Innisfail RCMP
Penhold
Traffic
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News