1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Penhold, Alta.

One person is dead and another is recovering in hospital with unknown injuries after a car collided with a minivan near Penhold, Alta. Monday morning.

The RCMP said officers were called to a crash on Highway 2A just south of the Highway 42 intersection shortly after 9 a.m.

According to police, the driver and lone occupant of a northbound car lot control and hit a southbound minivan. The impact caused the car to be split in two and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties said the driver and sole occupant of the minivan was taken to hospital in Red Deer.

Police said while alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash, they believe speed and slippery conditions may have factored into what happened.

The RCMP did not provide details about the identities of the drivers involved.