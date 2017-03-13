Regina man facing 9 charges after alleged vehicle theft

A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a slew of charges after a vehicle was stolen in Regina in late February.

On Feb. 28, police received a call about a stolen blue Hyundai taken from the 700 block of Garnett Street. The owner had the car running with the keys inside.

It’s alleged that the suspect was involved in a hit and run incident between March 10-11. On March 11, the car was seen by an officer on patrol where it was followed discretely to a business in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue where the driver was arrested.

Dave Terrance Dinardo, 22, is facing a total of nine charges including theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stay at the scene of an accident.

Dinardo made his first court appearance on Monday morning.