Man charged with assault after Jasper elementary student bullied online: RCMP

Jasper RCMP have charged a man with assault and uttering a threat following an online bullying incident involving an elementary student.

RCMP said the man was concerned about a youth member of his family who was allegedly bullied online. The man approached the youth he thought was responsible for the bullying and an assault and threat took place, according to officers.

The man was arrested without incident on March 4. Police said the young person was not injured.

Jasper Elementary School was made aware of the situation. RCMP said they are working with the school and a community outreach team to address the online bullying.

The man’s name will not be released in order to protect the identity of his family member, RCMP said.