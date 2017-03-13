John Oakley Show – Monday March 13, 2017

Today’s show we feature people that are put out and put off. Hard Rock Cafe, Girl Guides and students of a university gym!

Yonge Street Hard Rock Cafe to be Replaced with Shoppers Drug Mart

Mark Garner joins the show to discuss the heritage of the building near Dundas Square. While we were interview Mark, Shoppers Drug Mart confirmed to the AM640 newsroom that in fact they will be opening a store at the corner, replacing the location at 10 Dundas Street.

Girl Guides of Canada cancelling travel to U.S.

Girl Guides of Canada says it will not approve any new travel to the United States. The organization says it decided to cancel future trips due to uncertainty over whether all of its members would equally be allowed to enter the U.S. The John Oakley Show is joined by Heather Auden who is the Acting Director of Member Administration, and explains the organization’s decision.

Seniors in Ontario are allotted less funding for food than prisoners

The province spends $8.33 a day to feed seniors. That is less than the amount allotted to Ontario prisoners, who eat on $9.73 a day. Cathy Gapp, chief executive officer of the Ontario Association of Non-Profit Homes and Services for Seniors tells the John Oakley Show that 33 cents a day more would be enough to make a difference in meals and residents’ health.

Topics worthy of discussion

The panel gets together around the water cooler and discusses: Prescribing opioids to addicts, Sean Spicer confrontation, and Leaf tickets going up in price! Joining Oakley in the AM640 studios today:

Jon Burnside – Former Toronto Policeman and city councilor Ward 26 Don Valley West

Adrienne Batra – Editor in Chief Toronto Sun & 24 Hrs TO, Former CAF LT, Displaced Saskatchewanian, college hoops fan with a shoe obsession

Mike Van Soelen – Managing Principal at Navigator – expert in communications and marketing, both in the private sector and political realm