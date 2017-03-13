Overnight rescue at Big White

An overnight search and rescue mission at Big White, southeast of Kelowna has ended with positive results after two missing men spent a chilly 12 hours in the wilderness.

Two young men, a skier and snowboarder, went missing Sunday afternoon after becoming separated from a friend during the final run of the day.

The men, both in their 20’s, are from Kelowna. They were on the slopes in the Gem Lake area when they became separated from the third friend around 3 p.m.

The Big White Fire Department contacted the Kelowna RCMP around 8 p.m. to advise that it had received a report of the missing pair. Shortly after, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team launched a ground search.

Search crews managed to locate the two shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

Both men showed signs of moderate hypothermia and were transported to hospital by emergency paramedics for further medical assessment and treatment.