Canada
March 13, 2017 4:12 pm
Updated: March 13, 2017 4:17 pm

Single vehicle collision claims life of 71-year-old Halifax woman

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating what led to a fatal crash in Prospect, N.S. on Monday morning.

Paul DeWitt/Global News
A A

RCMP are working to determine what led to a single vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Prospect Bay and Seligs Roads in Prospect, N.S.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle, who was from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Collision
NS RCMP
Prospect
Prospect Bay Road
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News