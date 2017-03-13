Single vehicle collision claims life of 71-year-old Halifax woman

RCMP are working to determine what led to a single vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Prospect Bay and Seligs Roads in Prospect, N.S.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle, who was from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.