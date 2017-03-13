Family of 10 left homeless after an Elmwood area fire destroys house

WINNIPEG — A family of ten is left trying to pick up the pieces after smoke and flames ripped through their Elmwood home.

The fire broke out in a back bedroom of the Nottingham Avenue residence around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“They came and banged on my door yelling ‘fire, fire in the house,'” neighbour Nkemuhuruanya Eligwe said.

“I saw smoke and flames… everything coming out.”

The family of ten ran to safety outside as neighbours brought out winter clothing to keep them warm from the frigid temperatures.

Around that time, the windchill made it feel like -21.

“It’s awful. I saw the children crying,” Eligwe said. “It’s horrifying and so bad.”

The residence was home to a family of ten Syrian refugees. A father, mother and their eight children who moved in last April, shortly after coming to Canada.

After rushing from the fire, the family is now left with nothing and have to start over from scratch, yet again.

“They told me they are so happy here. That they love it here,” Eligwe said. “But now they have no where to go.”

The family was taken to Welcome Place but neighbours are hoping to collect donations to help get them back on their feet as quick as possible.