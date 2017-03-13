Closure
March 13, 2017 3:02 pm

Fiery crash shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Highway 1 near Revelstoke is expected to be closed all day.

The highway shut down Monday morning because of a multi-vehicle accident.

The crash happened about 50 kilometres east of Revelstoke.  Drive BC says traffic analysts are their way to the scene.  There’s no word on any injuries at this point.

As of noon Monday, the estimated time of opening was 7 p.m.

 

 

Closure
Crash accident
Highway 1
highway closed
Revelstoke

