Fiery crash shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke
Highway 1 near Revelstoke is expected to be closed all day.
The highway shut down Monday morning because of a multi-vehicle accident.
The crash happened about 50 kilometres east of Revelstoke. Drive BC says traffic analysts are their way to the scene. There’s no word on any injuries at this point.
As of noon Monday, the estimated time of opening was 7 p.m.
