Fiery crash shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden B.C. is expected to be closed all day Monday.

The highway shut down shortly after 9 a.m. because of a multi-vehicle accident involving three semi-trailer trucks and an SUV. RCMP said two vehicles collided head on and then burst into flames.

It happened 59 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

It’s believed one person has died as a result. An air ambulance has transported the injured to hospital but it’s unclear how many people have been hurt and the extent of their injuries.

Drive B.C. said the estimated time of the highway opening is 7 p.m. local time.