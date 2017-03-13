Dartmouth mini home catches fire after homeowner tries to thaw frozen pipes

The damage is still being assessed but officials say a mini home that caught fire Monday in Dartmouth is believed to be a total loss due to heavy burning and widespread smoke damage.

Fire officials were called to Mulgrave Lane over the noon hour. The homeowner told Global News that he was trying to thaw his pipes when his entire home went up in flames.

“That’s the report that we received as well, that he was trying to thaw out some frozen pipes,” said Corey Beals, Halifax Fire Divisional Commander. “Unfortunately, he believed that during that process he may have ignited a fire.”

The residents of the mini home were able to make it out unharmed, but it’s believed the family cat may have perished in the blaze. Fire officials say this isn’t the first time they have seen a fire started by a homeowner attempting to fix frozen pipes.

“If you do believe you have frozen pipes, hire a professional to come in and do the job so that you don’t end up being faced with an unfortunate incident where you could potentially could set your house on fire,” Beals said.

Neighbours say when the fire broke out they were concerned that it may spread to other nearby mini homes.

“Once these things catch, it [doesn’t] take long,” said Kendall Rayner, who lives next door to where the fire started.

Rayner said he’s also concerned about a lack of fire hydrants within his mobile home park.

“In this park here, there are a lot of elderly people,” Ranyer said.

“Like I say, they catch quick and that’s a big concern to me. There should be fire hydrants here.”

Beals said fire officials are always concerned when no hydrants are readily available but in this case, there was a hydrant located about 500 metres away from the mini home, so water supply was not an issue.

“Within the city area, we do have fully serviced hydrant areas throughout. Some areas, depending on location, this one in particular, we don’t have hydrants within a certain distance. But as you get into more populated areas you do have hydrants a lot closer.”

Meanwhile, the homeowner said he does have insurance and will be working with them.