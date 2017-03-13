Crime
Calgary man charged with arson in Panorama Hills house fire

An aerial photo from the Global 1 helicopter shows the damage done to a Panorama Hills home by a fire on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Panorama Hills Tuesday caused a family of six to flee. Police believe the incident was motivated by a personal dispute between the residents and the suspect.

Crews were called to a house in the 200 block of Panamount Court N.W. at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames eating away at the roof of the two-storey home. Police said the damage was extensive.

“CCTV footage from nearby homes captured a man walking and driving near the home around the time the fire was started, helping police identify a suspect,” police said in a statement Monday.

Zhi Li, 55, has been charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with a disregard for human life.

Watch below from March 7: Calgary police arson detectives are heading up the investigation into a devastating house fire that’s left a family of six homeless. Tracy Nagai reports.

With files from Melissa Gilligan

