Calgary man charged with arson in Panorama Hills house fire
A man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Panorama Hills Tuesday caused a family of six to flee. Police believe the incident was motivated by a personal dispute between the residents and the suspect.
Crews were called to a house in the 200 block of Panamount Court N.W. at around 4 a.m.
When they arrived, firefighters found flames eating away at the roof of the two-storey home. Police said the damage was extensive.
“CCTV footage from nearby homes captured a man walking and driving near the home around the time the fire was started, helping police identify a suspect,” police said in a statement Monday.
Zhi Li, 55, has been charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with a disregard for human life.
