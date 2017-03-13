Blogs
March 13, 2017 7:15 pm

Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 13th 2017

By
Hard Rock rumoured to become a shoppers

What’s with all our major drinking establishments turning into drug stores? Is the Hard Rock a big loss?

Loss in the disco world and the only way to fly on Trending Topix:

Burl’s Creek update:

The concert venue is facing charges based on their use of land:

Find out how Jerry Seinfeld killed Wolverine in Chreston’s Cuts:

Leafs raise ticket prices, tell us they’re trying to hurt scalpers… do you buy it?

Listen to Kelly talk about to a scalper about the economics of ticket sales:

The real danger in interplanetary travel and who’s most likely to go bald? Find out on trending Topix:

Watch the video’s mentioned in the above clip below:

