Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 13th 2017
Hard Rock rumoured to become a shoppers
What’s with all our major drinking establishments turning into drug stores? Is the Hard Rock a big loss?View link »
Loss in the disco world and the only way to fly on Trending Topix:View link »
Burl’s Creek update:
The concert venue is facing charges based on their use of land:View link »
Find out how Jerry Seinfeld killed Wolverine in Chreston’s Cuts:
Leafs raise ticket prices, tell us they’re trying to hurt scalpers… do you buy it?
Listen to Kelly talk about to a scalper about the economics of ticket sales:View link »
The real danger in interplanetary travel and who’s most likely to go bald? Find out on trending Topix:View link »
Watch the video’s mentioned in the above clip below:
If you want to listen to the entire show please tune in live weekdays 2-4pm ET
