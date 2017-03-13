Muttart Conservatory closed due to water main break
The Muttart Conservatory was shut down Monday morning due to a water main break.
The City of Edmonton said in a tweet the facility would be closed until further notice.
A post on Facebook said the best case scenario is the conservatory would reopen at 1 p.m. Monday. But the worst case scenario is it will be closed for a few days.
“We’re so sorry for the inconvenience and we will keep you posted about the situation as we learn more,” read the Facebook post.
The city said updates on the status of the Muttart would be posted online.
The Muttart Conservatory is a botanical garden located in Edmonton’s river valley.
