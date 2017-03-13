Mike’s Monday Outlook- temperatures finally getting back to normal

After dealing with a blizzard that lasted around 30 to 60 hours for some areas, followed by a brief extreme cold experience, southern Manitoba will finally be warming back up to normal.

I don’t usually prescribe to March coming “in like a lion or lamb” cause there’s a lot of room in between that can define how we see the month. Early March 2017 will be described conversationally as ‘not ideal’ or ‘historic’ if you want to take the weather nerd approach.



A couple waves of warm, Pacific air will be moving into the prairies starting Monday and slowly heading west. Temperatures will start to warm up in southern Manitoba towards the middle of the week but it will also come with some precipitation towards Thursday. Timing will play a part because by that time temperatures are forecast with highs above 0 C.

Early Monday morning it looked like mostly snow with a little rain mixed in. By lunch time, that changed to mostly rain. Fortunately, the high amounts for long range models look like precipitation will max out near 10mm.

