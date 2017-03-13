NS Health Authority says mumps case at elementary school not confirmed

O’Connell Drive Elementary School has clarified a report of mumps at the school originally confirmed last Wednesday.

While the school said it was confirmed to be mumps last week, in an email to Global News the Nova Scotia Health Authority says the reported case at the Porters Lake, N.S. school has not been confirmed.

Spokesperson Lesley Mulcahy said the principal had received a report of a potential mumps case and reported it to Public Health, but said the case has not been confirmed by Public Health.

She said the school has issued a clarification to parents and guardians of students attending the school regarding mumps.

Currently, there are only three confirmed cases of mumps in Nova Scotia, all of which have been linked.

Mumps is a viral illness that can be passed on when a person coughs or sneezes nearby, or when food or drink is shared with other people.

The symptoms of mumps can include a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands in the jaw, tiredness and vomiting.

The health authority says it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to appear and they typically last less than two weeks.

People are reminded to check with their health care provider to ensure their vaccination records are up to date. They say people are protected by two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, but for those born after 1970 who may not have received both doses, they can get them for free.

