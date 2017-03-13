Montreal south shore residents asked to limit water consumption

Residents in Montreal’s south shore cities of Candiac, Delson, Sainte-Catherine, Saint-Constant, Saint-Philippe and Saint-Mathieu are being asked to limit their water consumption.

The preventative notice is in place until Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m. ET to address “certain circumstances surrounding the water supply to the filtration plant.”

In a news release, the City of Candiac suggests residents take shorter baths, fill up bathtubs with less water, and lower the water levels in washing machines.

Officials assure residents that the measure is temporary, and the “city is actively working to fix the situation.”

READ MORE: This is how much water Canadians waste