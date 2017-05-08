Man who plowed car into crowd at Harrison Hot Springs in 2013 to be sentenced

The man who crashed his car into a crowd of people at the Harrison Hot Springs during an arts festival nearly four years ago is expected to be sentenced in court on Monday.
On July 7, 2013, Clinton Lee Michaloski’s SUV rear-ended another vehicle before swerving out of control into a crowd at an intersection in the centre of the town.
Three people were struck and one was left with serious injuries.
At the time, RCMP officers said alcohol may have been a factor.
Michaloski was eventually charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
More to come.
