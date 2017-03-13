Leslie Black dangerous offender hearing set to start in Prince Albert, Sask.
A dangerous offender hearing is scheduled to start on Monday in Prince Albert, Sask., for Leslie Black.
Black pleaded guilty last year to attempted murder in a horrific attack on Marlene Bird in 2014.
READ MORE: Sask. man pleads guilty to attempted murder of homeless woman
Bird was found badly beaten and burned in June 2014 in the northern Saskatchewan city.
She had to have both her legs amputated and received several skin grafts.
Black tried to have his guilty plea expunged last year but that request was denied by a judge.
READ MORE: Dangerous offender hearing for man who attacked homeless Prince Albert, Sask. woman
If Black is designated as a dangerous offender, he could receive an indefinite prison sentence.
Two weeks have been set aside for the hearing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.