Leslie Black dangerous offender hearing set to start in Prince Albert, Sask.

A dangerous offender hearing is scheduled to start on Monday in Prince Albert, Sask., for Leslie Black.

Black pleaded guilty last year to attempted murder in a horrific attack on Marlene Bird in 2014.

Bird was found badly beaten and burned in June 2014 in the northern Saskatchewan city.

She had to have both her legs amputated and received several skin grafts.

Black tried to have his guilty plea expunged last year but that request was denied by a judge.

If Black is designated as a dangerous offender, he could receive an indefinite prison sentence.

Two weeks have been set aside for the hearing.