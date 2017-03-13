Kentville man charged with producing crystal meth in market’s basement

Police in Kentville, N.S. have laid charges after allegedly locating a crystal meth lab in the basement of a market in the town.

Police and fire officials were called to the North End Market on Mee Road on Friday afternoon after they received a complaint from the owner about an odour in the basement of his building.

Officers say they discovered “suspected drug activity” related to the production of methamphetamine and immediately evacuated the building due to the toxic nature of the chemicals involved.

The building was closed for much of the weekend but reopened on Sunday after officials confirmed the scene was safe.

A 22-year-old Kentville man has been arrested and is now facing charges of unlawfully producing methamphetamine. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

