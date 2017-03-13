Criss Angel completes straitjacket stunt one day after being rushed to hospital

World-famous illusionist Criss Angel suffered a mishap during his Las Vegas show on Friday, and in a rare occurrence, was forced to cancel the remainder of his Mindfreak Live! performance.

The trick-gone-wrong — which the performer had completed multiple times — happened 10 minutes into the show, and involved Angel hanging upside down encased in a straitjacket, suspended by his ankles. He was then supposed to free himself.

But after two minutes of apparent struggling, he was lowered to the stage and the curtains closed. The audience was also ordered to leave the auditorium at the Luxor Hotel.

It was reported that Angel was unconscious when the decision was made to take him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center. The illusionist was discharged several hours later.

His representatives released a statement about the incident.

“Criss Angel routinely performs some of the world’s most dangerous illusions and escapes live on stage. During Friday evening’s performance, while attempting his famed upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness. He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning. He is undergoing additional testing today and while it is not yet certain, it is his hope to return to the stage in his hit show Mindfreak Live! at Luxor Las Vegas tonight. He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world.”

In fact, Angel, 49, did show up on Saturday morning for his next show, and successfully completed the stunt. He posted a message to his fans on Twitter.

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of love, prayers and good thoughts,” he said in front of a live audience at the Luxor. “I had a little incident on Friday. I went unconscious, but I’m back here at the Luxor in Mindfreak Live!, bigger and better than ever.”

Angel and his production team reportedly offered full refunds to all audience members at Friday’s show.

He said he couldn’t remember the moment he fell unconscious, and that it wasn’t a publicity stunt. In fact, he said, the doctors at the hospital advised him to stay off the stage an additional day.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and for me it’s always about pushing my envelope,” Angel said.

The illusionist went through a similar ordeal in 2013 when he suffered a shoulder injury in Times Square in New York City while performing another upside down straitjacket escape.

Fans were relieved and overjoyed to see him back at full health.

Mindfreak Live! performs Wednesday through Sunday in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The show is continuing as scheduled.