22 bus shelters in Halifax damaged over weekend

Halifax Regional Police are looking to find whoever is responsible for damaging nearly two dozen bus shelters in the municipality.

Police say they received a call Saturday afternoon reporting that 22 bus shelters had been damaged.

22 bus shelters have been damaged between Purcell’s Cove Road and St. Margaret’s Bay Road. @globalhalifax #halifax pic.twitter.com/AIG88zySc5 — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) March 12, 2017

All 22 of the damaged bus shelters are located between Purcells Cove Road and St. Margarets Bay Road.

The cost to repair the shelters is estimated to cost thousands of dollars. The company responsible for the repairs expects to start work Monday.

Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality, said replacing a single bus shelter typically costs between $5,000 to $6,000. Chase said a total for how much the vandalism will cost the city is unknown at this time, as officials are still trying to assess the extent of the damage.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

With files from Cory McGraw, Global News

