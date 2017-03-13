Parts of Alberta to see 20 degree temperature change in 24 hours

After a nine-day cold snap where Arctic air pushed daytime highs 20 C below seasonal averages, southern Alberta is preparing for a significant warm up.

Daytime highs through much of southern Alberta were in the low minus teens Sunday.

A shift in the weather pattern will allow warm Pacific air to move in Monday and push temperatures in the other direction.

The seven-day forecast for Calgary is calling for double digit highs by mid-week, which will be almost 30 C warmer than the end of last week.

Now this is more like it!! A shift in weather patterns will allow warm Pacific air to dominate this week. #yyc pic.twitter.com/zSvtOdTnqS — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) March 13, 2017

March 2017 has been significantly worse than March 2016. Last year, Calgary did not have a single daytime high below freezing. There have already been nine days this March below 0 C with seven days that did not making it above -10 C.

There has also been a lot more snow this March. As of March 11, 2017, Calgary has had 15.4 centimetres of snow. There were only three days in March 2016 with a measureable amount of snow, totaling only 2.4 centimetres.

The good news is this warmth will last for at least the next seven days, with some models suggesting Calgary could see plus temperatures until the end of the month.

