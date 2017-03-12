No credible threats at Drayton Valley High School: RCMP

RCMP have spent the weekend investigating “potential threats” made towards Frank Maddock High School in Drayton Valley and have “determined the threat not to be credible.”

According to officials with the Wild Rose School Division, an assistant principal at the high school was alerted to a possible threat Friday evening and RCMP were called in to investigate.

“RCMP have taken this complaint very seriously and after days of investigation, have determined the threat not to be credible,” Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry said. “Drayton Valley RCMP have been working closely with the Frank Maddock High School administration throughout this investigation.”

A message on the school’s website reads in part: “There is no verifiable threat to the school or the occupants. This incident appears to be the result of a malicious rumour spread by unknown persons.”

The high school will resume operations as usual on Monday.