Lethbridge firefighters battled weather in efforts to raise money for muscular dystrophy

A group of Lethbridge firefighters descended from the roof of Hudson’s on Sunday, where they had set up camp on since Thursday, to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

This was the fourth year for the fundraiser and they didn’t exactly get the weather they’d hoped for.

“What a difference from + 18 last year to -30 this year, it’s a little different dynamic,” firefighter and paramedic Jarrett Fowler said.

But they said it was a small price to pay to help people living with muscular dystrophy.

“It’s something that the firefighters across Alberta and especially North America definitely get behind and support,” Colan Foster, a firefighter and paramedic, said.

For three nights the five firefighters battled below freezing temperatures in an effort to raise $10,000.

“This year we actually had our main heater go down, so we had probably ten hours where we were actually up here in the cold,” firefighter and paramedic Mitchell Dirk said.

The firefighters said it was the community support that helped keep them warm.

“We did some yoga the other night, some in-tent hot yoga,” Foster said. “They came out and did a 45-minute workout with us and then Friday afternoon we did a workout running around the roof.”

Muscular dystrophy is a neuromuscular disorder which includes progressive muscle weakness and loss of function, according to Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s website.

People with the disorder often have difficulty walking and limited range of movement.

The Muscular dystrophy organization has been supported by more than 800 fire departments and associations across Canada and has raised over $3 million annually.

With the challenging weather, Foster said they are still adding up the donations, but it doesn’t look like they will meet their goal. But he says that won’t stop them from trying again next year, with last year’s fundraiser bringing in around $12,000.

“We’re working for a good cause, so I think all these guys look forward to this every year, just getting up here and doing our part to raise money for muscular dystrophy,” Foster said.