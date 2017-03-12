Boil water notice for Kelowna’s Ellison area

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District, in consultation with Interior Health, has issued a boil water notice for all water users in the Ellison service area of Kelowna.

The notice is the result of increased turbidity in the water.

This notice includes properties east of Old Vernon Road including areas north of Anderson Road.

It also includes the Country Rhodes and Country View Estates stratas.

Interior Health recommends all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

Water intended for washing fruits and brushing teeth should also be boiled for one minute.