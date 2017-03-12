Canada
Suspected armed gunman robs bank in the Stockyards District

A suspect remains at large after a bank hold up in the Stockyards District.

According to Toronto police, a suspected armed man entered the CIBC branch near St Clair Avenue and Gunns Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses reported the suspect indicated he had a gun although no weapon was actually seen.

He was then able to flee the scene.

It is unknown at this time how much the suspect was able to get away with.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

