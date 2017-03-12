Seasonal parking ban in Edmonton begins Monday morning

A seasonal parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton at 7 a.m. Monday.

The Edmonton area has received about five centimetres of snow in the last two days and about seven centimetres since Wednesday.

“With the snowfall over the weekend, we are focusing our efforts on arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads,” said Eduardo Sosa, director of Roadway Maintenance with the City of Edmonton. “Please find alternate parking if you park on a designated ‘no seasonal parking’ area, so we can clear the roads quickly and efficiently.”

Vehicles parking on designated parking ban routes after 7 a.m. Monday could be ticketed and towed. Even after plows make their initial pass, the ban will remain in effect until plowing is complete across the entire city.

City crews will work around the clock to plow and sand city roads and sidewalks. The city does not anticipate doing any neighbourhood blading this time around.

After a chilly week, Edmonton is in store for a warm up this week, with temperatures reaching highs of -3 C Monday, 6 C Tuesday and 7 C Wednesday.

The parking ban will remain in place until the work is done. For more information on seasonal parking bans, head to the city’s website.

