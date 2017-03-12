Man’s death in north Edmonton not believed to be criminal: police

Police believe the death of a man whose body was found in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday afternoon is not criminal in nature.

Officers were called to the Safeway parking lot in the area of 129 Street and 137 Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. where a man’s body was found inside a vehicle.

The man’s family has been notified.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton parking lot

There was a heavy police presence in the area for much of the afternoon Saturday as police conducted their investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.