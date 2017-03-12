Quebec City police discover body near amphitheatre

The body of a man was discovered near Québec City’s Colisée amphitheatre Sunday morning.

The discovery was made at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Quebec City police believe the man was in his 60s.

The circumstances leading to his death are not yet known.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Soumande Street was temporarily closed between the Laurentian Autoroute and du Colisée Avenue, as investigators combed the area for clues.