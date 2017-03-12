Canada
March 12, 2017 2:21 pm
Updated: March 12, 2017 2:41 pm

Quebec City police discover body near amphitheatre

By Web producer  Global News

Quebec City police are investigating after the body of a man in his 60s was discovered near the Colisée amphitheatre Sunday morning. March 12, 2017.

The body of a man was discovered near Québec City’s Colisée amphitheatre Sunday morning.

The discovery was made at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Quebec City police believe the man was in his 60s.

The circumstances leading to his death are not yet known.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Soumande Street was temporarily closed between the Laurentian Autoroute and du Colisée Avenue, as investigators combed the area for clues.

Global News