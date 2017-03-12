2 men in hospital, 1 in serious condition, following downtown Calgary stabbing
An early morning stabbing in downtown Calgary sent two men to hospital on Sunday.
Police were called to the 700 block of 10 Avenue S.W. shortly after 3:30 a.m., where they found two men suffering from stab wounds.
One of them, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in stable condition with a minor injury to his hand.
The other man, also in his 20s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable and non-life-threatening condition. He had a soft-tissue injury after being stabbed in his stomach, EMS said.
So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not released any details on a potential motive or any suspects.
