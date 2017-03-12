RCMP investigate fatal collision east of Jasper

Highway 16 in the Jasper area was shut down to traffic early Sunday morning following a fatal collision just east of the mountain town.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 16 about 15 kilometres east of Jasper. RCMP released few details but said the crash happened between an eastbound and a westbound vehicle.

Traffic was rerouted at Highway 40 east of the collision, and Highway 93 west of the crash. Highway 16 was reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police said further details would be released once they notify the family of the deceased.

RCMP urged motorists to drive with care due to the weather conditions.