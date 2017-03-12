High speed, lack of seatbelt considered major factors in early morning fatal crash

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 64 Avenue and 68 Street N.E. around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, they found a four-door sedan wrapped around a tree, with one person inside.

The male driver was the only person involved in the collision. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating. Officers say high speed was a factor in the crash. The victim was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Police are waiting on a report from the medical examiner to determine if alcohol was also a contributing factor in the crash.

Officers shut down the area between 68 Avenue and Tarington Road for several hours as police wrapped up their investigation.

The road was reopened by late Sunday morning.

