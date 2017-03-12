Traffic
March 12, 2017 10:55 am
Updated: March 12, 2017 4:44 pm

High speed, lack of seatbelt considered major factors in early morning fatal crash

By Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on a residential street. As Jenna Freeman reports, police estimate the vehicle was going twice the posted speed limit.

A A

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 64 Avenue and 68 Street N.E. around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, they found a four-door sedan wrapped around a tree, with one person inside.

The male driver was the only person involved in the collision. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating. Officers say high speed was a factor in the crash. The victim was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Police are waiting on a report from the medical examiner to determine if alcohol was also a contributing factor in the crash.

Officers shut down the area between 68 Avenue and Tarington Road for several hours as police wrapped up their investigation.

The road was reopened by late Sunday morning.

With files from Jenna Freeman

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Police
Calgary police traffic unit
Calgary road closure
Calgary Traffic
Car crash
Fatal Crash
Northeast Calgary
road closures
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News