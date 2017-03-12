Crime
March 12, 2017 11:00 am
Updated: March 12, 2017 11:09 am

Two charged following Mornington Avenue guns, drugs bust

By Staff AM980 London
London Police Service
Two people are facing multiple charges following a guns and drugs bust in the city on Friday, police said.

Details remain limited, but police said officers executed a search warrant at an unspecified address on Mornington Avenue.

Police seized 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, two .22-calibre rifles – one sawed-off, a crossbow and an air soft hand gun.

Two men, aged 35 and 30, are jointly charged with five firearm-related offences, and possession of property or thing under $5,000 obtained by crime, police said.

The 30-year-old accused faces three additional charges, including four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, breach of probation and unlawful possession of a schedule I substance, while the 35-year-old faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a schedule I substance and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

