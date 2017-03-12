Jacques-Bizard Bridge closed following fatal crash

A 60-year-old man was killed and two women were injured in a two-vehicle collision at the entrance to the Jacques-Bizard Bridge near Cherrier Street on the north side of the bridge.

Several 911 calls were made at 6:20 a.m. Sunday to report the crash which was described as a possible a head-on collision.

Although the circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known, police believe speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 60-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Two women who were in the other vehicle were also injured.

One, a 24-year-old, suffered serious injuries but police said she was conscious at the time of her transport to hospital. Her condition has since deteriorated and she is now considered critical.

The other women, 22, suffered minor injuries.

Collision experts have been dispatched to the scene.

The Jacques-Bizard Bridge is closed in both directions until further notice.

Police said pedestrians can use the walkway on the bridge and that an emergency lane will be made available if need be.