Driver flees scene of vehicle rollover in Scarborough

Toronto Police say that a driver has fled the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and investigators believe that the driver was the lone occupant inside the vehicle, who was driving near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue, when the car flipped over after striking a curb on the side of the road.

Police say the driver fled the scene and may have gotten into a taxi.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.

Collision Kennedy Rd and Lawrence Ave E, reports of a vehicle roll over – occupant(s) have fled the scene on foot. Expect road closures ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 12, 2017

