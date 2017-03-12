Canada
March 12, 2017 9:11 am

Driver flees scene of vehicle rollover in Scarborough

Toronto Police say that a driver has fled the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and investigators believe that the driver was the lone occupant inside the vehicle, who was driving near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue, when the car flipped over after striking a curb on the side of the road.

Police say the driver fled the scene and may have gotten into a taxi.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.

