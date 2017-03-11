Education
In Photos: Edmonton students experiment with sciences at U of A

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Students from across Edmonton were encouraged to do some hands-on learning at Science FUNday at the University of Alberta Saturday.

The day promotes study as well as a career in the sciences.

“We do this because we are passionate about education and we are passionate about science,” said Michael Bautista, FUNday co-director.

Students were treated to interactive demonstrations in anatomy, nursing, computer sciences, zoology and botany.

“When kids learn science in the classroom they just see what’s on the blackboard and it can seem a little dry and a little bit static but when they come to Science FunDay they can see science happening in action, in front of them in an interactive manner,” Bautista said.

Over 3,000 people attended the annual event.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

Science fun day at the University of Alberta.

